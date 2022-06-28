Advertisement

Marijuana use linked to higher risk of emergencies, study says

A new study finds smoking marijuana comes with higher risk of emergencies.
A new study finds smoking marijuana comes with higher risk of emergencies.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research shines a light on the potential dangers of smoking marijuana.

The use of recreational marijuana appears to be linked to an increased risk of hospitalization, according to a study from the University of Toronto.

Researchers say people who smoke marijuana are 22% more likely to go to the emergency room or need some sort of medical attention.

The findings published Monday in the BMJ Open Respiratory Research are based on health records for more than 30,000 residents of Canada during a six-year span.

The study says marijuana smokers often have higher toxins in their blood and urine compared to those who do not partake.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Governor Ron DeSantis will expand I.T. training and cybersecurity in Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis will expand I.T. training and cybersecurity in Florida
Central Florida Electric Cooperative plans to expand broadband internet access to multiple...
Central Florida Electric Cooperative plans to expand broadband internet access to multiple North Central Florida counties
Alachua County officials shut down emergency intakes at the animal shelter until further notice
Alachua County officials shut down emergency intakes at the animal shelter until further notice
Governor Ron DeSantis will expand I.T. training and cybersecurity in Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis will expand I.T. training and cybersecurity in Florida
Central Florida Electric Cooperative plans to expand broadband internet access to multiple...
Central Florida Electric Cooperative plans to expand broadband internet access to multiple North Central Florida counties