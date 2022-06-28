Ocala food truck wins the Food Network’s BBQ Brawl

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Big Lee’s barbecue food truck in Ocala won a BBQ competition on the Food Network.

A watch party gathered Monday night when the final episode of the Food Network’s BBQ Brawl aired. Pit master Rashad Jones won the season three competition.

In a Facebook post, Jones said, “Ocala, I hope I made y’all proud!”

What an amazing BBQ Brawl adventure! #mybigleesbbq Posted by Big Lee's - Serious About Barbecue on Monday, June 27, 2022

Jones started his food truck business on July 12, 2014, after a holiday trip in 2011 to visit his wife Patrice’s family in the Mississippi delta. He tasted her Uncle Leon’s barbecue and decided to start his own restaurant.

