One person wounded after shooting at Levy County cookout

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man from Ocala after they say he shot another man at a family cookout.

On Sunday, law enforcement was contacted after a man from Bronson arrived at an emergency room in Gainesville with a gunshot wound.

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies investigated the case and determined the shooting happened at a home in the University Oaks subdivision of Bronson. Deputies say Quyn Barber, 33, got into an argument with the victim.

Barber fired one shot, hitting the victim. Another family member took the victim to the hospital. The victim is expected to recover.

Detectives issued a warrant for Barber’s arrest on the charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. He was then arrested by Ocala Police.

He is being held at the Marion County Jail until he can be transferred to the Levy County Jail for trial.

