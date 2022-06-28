Advertisement

One person wounded after shooting at Levy County cookout

Quyn Barber, 33, Marion County Jail booking photo
Quyn Barber, 33, Marion County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man from Ocala after they say he shot another man at a family cookout.

On Sunday, law enforcement was contacted after a man from Bronson arrived at an emergency room in Gainesville with a gunshot wound.

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies investigated the case and determined the shooting happened at a home in the University Oaks subdivision of Bronson. Deputies say Quyn Barber, 33, got into an argument with the victim.

RELATED: Gainesville man arrested after attempted murder during an armed home invasion robbery

Barber fired one shot, hitting the victim. Another family member took the victim to the hospital. The victim is expected to recover.

Detectives issued a warrant for Barber’s arrest on the charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. He was then arrested by Ocala Police.

He is being held at the Marion County Jail until he can be transferred to the Levy County Jail for trial.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Alachua County School District reverses clear backpack rule after backlash from parents
I-75 southbound wreck backs up morning traffic in Lake City
Firefighters rescue two people trapped in a wrecked truck in Archer
Firefighters rescue two people trapped in a wrecked truck in Archer
Gainesville man arrested after attempted murder during an armed home invasion robbery
Gainesville man arrested after attempted murder during an armed home invasion robbery