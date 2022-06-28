Scorpio Construction is hosting a meet and greet for candidates at the Gainesville Commission

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a meet and greet for the candidates at the Gainesville Commission.

This event is from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

It will take place at Scorpio Construction on 3911 W Newberry Rd.

This event is free and open to the public.

You must register to attend this event online.

At this event, you can gather information about each candidate’s priorities.

