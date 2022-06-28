Advertisement

Scorpio Construction is hosting a meet and greet for candidates at the Gainesville Commission

Scorpio Construction is hosting a meet and greet for candidates at the Gainesville Commission
Scorpio Construction is hosting a meet and greet for candidates at the Gainesville Commission(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a meet and greet for the candidates at the Gainesville Commission.

This event is from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

It will take place at Scorpio Construction on 3911 W Newberry Rd.

TRENDING STORY: Jorge Perez, co-conspirator convicted in rural hospital billing scheme

This event is free and open to the public.

You must register to attend this event online.

At this event, you can gather information about each candidate’s priorities.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

The Alachua County Commission will the consider the request to spend $942k on the Wild Spaces...
The Alachua County Commission will consider the request to spend $942k on the Wild Spaces Public Places land purchase at Barr Hammock
Bradford County Schools are having a job fair
Bradford County Schools are having a job fair
The Alachua County Commission will the consider the request to spend $942k on the Wild Spaces...
Scorpio Construction is hosting a meet and greet for candidates at the Gainesville Commission
Bradford County Schools are having a job fair
Bradford County Schools are having a job fair