Tech Tuesday: PS27

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our friends at UF Innovate and SCAD Media introduce Christine Caven with PS27 Ventures, an investment firm supporting early-stage startups focused on sustainability. PS27 Ventures has helped a number of local startups find success.

Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Lauren Asmus with UF Innovative Accelerate. Getting a small business started usually is an army of one with very limited resources, but what do you do when you want to take things to the next level? Today I’m joined with Christine Caven. She’s the director of communications for PS27 Ventures, and they help startups do just that. Christine, tell me about PS27 and how it helps startups.

Lauren, thank you so much for having me. I’m such a fan of the show. So PS27 Ventures is a venture capital firm located in Jacksonville, Florida, and we invest in early-stage technology startups, SaaS startups, eCommerce, fintech, healthtech, and companies that are focused on sustainability.

That’s fantastic. And what’s so special about PS27?

What makes PS27 special is our hands-on work that we do with the entrepreneurs. We do sales calls with them every Friday, I work with them as a media advisor on a monthly basis to see what their social media channels look like, and we also assign team captains to these startups to make sure that they’re doing well not only with the capital that we provide them with, but also with their business in general. We want them to be successful.

And I understand you have a special event coming up.

We do. We do our Annual Leadership week in October and applications are now open. So startup teams can apply to come to Leadership Week. It’s in Jacksonville, Florida from October 24th through the 27th at Embassy Suites. We teach entrepreneurs leadership skills that they may not get in the field, so it takes them away from their business and gives them an opportunity to think about what is their purpose, how

are they communicating their business, how are they team building and establishing a strong team to promote their business, and also we give away a $10,000 check at the end of the program.

What’s your favorite part of Leadership Week?

Oh, my favorite part of Leadership Week is just getting to know the amazing teams in the room and getting to know the cohorts that come through. We keep them all in our network at PS27 and we always celebrate their successes, so just getting to know those high-performing individuals who are really taking an idea and making it into a company. And then sometimes our graduates from Leadership Week come back to teach the class. So we have Kevin Dedner with Hurdle Health who graduated in 2019, and he’s coming back to teach purpose-driven leadership on day one. So you’ll see a lot of entrepreneurs who are in that innovation ecosystem, not only learning from PS27 but coming back to give back to the programs.

And one more time, where can people sign up for that?

Yeah, so people can sign up ps27foundation.org.

Awesome. And give me that PS27 slogan.

Think big, start small.

I’m Lauren Asmus with UF Innovative Accelerate. Thanks to PS27 for helping elevate our Gainesville startups. Check them out.

RELATED: Tech Tuesday: Alachua County Emerging Leaders

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.