Top H.S. Quarterback Tyler Jefferson to transfer from Hawthorne to Columbia

Central Michigan commit switches to higher classification for senior year
Jefferson led Hornets to Class 1A state title game as a junior
Jefferson led Hornets to Class 1A state title game as a junior
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WCJB) -After leading Hawthorne to the Class 1A state title game as a junior, quarterback Tyler Jefferson seeks a new challenge for his final high school season. Jefferson announced on twitter on Monday he’ll transfer to Columbia for the fall of 2022.

As a junior, Jefferson rushed for 721 yards and 16 touchdowns on 6.7 yards per carry, and passed for six touchdowns and 653 yards. Jefferson has given his verbal commitment to play college football at Central Michigan.

The move re-unites Jefferson with Tigers’ head coach Demetric Jackson, who coached Jefferson for two seasons at Fort White. Columbia is coming off a 6-5 season in 2021 and will play in the 3A Suburban Class this fall.

