UF gymnast Trinity Thomas to return for year five

Thomas became the ninth gymnast in NCAA history to win three individual titles in a single championship this year
BIRMINGHAM, AL - MARCH 19: 2022 SEC Gymnastics Championships - Session 2
BIRMINGHAM, AL - MARCH 19: 2022 SEC Gymnastics Championships - Session 2
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s another Gym Slam for Trinity Thomas. The Florida Gator gymnast, and 2022 NCAA all-around champion, is coming back for her fifth year of eligibility.

Thomas made the announcement Monday night at the Collegiate Women’s Sports Awards, where the nation’s best women athletes, representing 12 different sports, stood together. Thomas ended up making the exclusive list of three finalists for the Honda Cup, as Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year. The honor ultimately went to South Carolina basketball star Aliyah Boston.

The addition of Thomas for the 2023 season will be huge for the Gators, who finished second as a team at NCAA championships. This past season, Thomas set a Florida record for career event titles won, scored 12 perfect 10′s, including four in a row on floor to close the season, and won the NCAA all-around crown by equaling the meet record of 39.8125.

Thomas also completed the career Gym Slam (10.0 in each apparatus) and also posted a Season Slam in 2022.

