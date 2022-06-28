Advertisement

The YMCA of North Central Florida opened two new locations for summer camps

By Kristin Chase
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The new locations are in Hawthorne at Shell Elementary and in Micanopy at the Willie Mae Stokes Community Center.

This was made possible through funding from the Children’s Trust of Alachua County.

As well as group activities, swimming and sports, there is also an educational element.

Camps are available for kindergarten through 10th grade students.

They operate Monday through Friday from 7am till 6pm.

CLICK HERE for more information to sign up.

