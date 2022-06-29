Advertisement

2022-23 Gators men’s basketball SEC home and away schedule released

Florida forward Colin Castleton plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college basketball game...
Florida forward Colin Castleton plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators men’s basketball team doesn’t tip off their season until November 24, but Florida fans can now set their sights on which Southeastern Conference home and away games they’ll want to watch this year.

On Wednesday, the SEC announced men’s basketball home and road designations for the 2022-23 season. As usual, the Gators will face Kentucky, Georgia, and Vanderbilt in a home-and-home series, but have added Texas A&M and LSU into that rotation.

The other conference opponents coming to Gainesville this season will be: Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Florida will hit the road to face: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, and Mississippi State.

