Alachua County Fire Rescue crew takes care of patient’s dog

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire rescue crew helped take care of a dog on Monday while the owner was being treated in the hospital.

Alachua County Fire Rescue officials say crews from station 21 responded to the home of a patient who lives alone with his dog. The patient needed to be taken to the hospital but was worried about his dog since there was no one to watch it.

Crew members Lt. Grant Bosier, Driver Operator Luke Holton, Firefighter Jim Bruce, and Firefighter Trainee Dwayne Hughes offered to keep the dog until the man was out of the hospital.

They say the dog was covered in fleas. Crews bought a flea wash and bathed the dog. After he was clean and flea-free, Hughes volunteered to keep the dog with him.

In a Facebook post, ACFR applauded the crew stating, “This crew went above and beyond the call of duty and demonstrated the excellent service we strive to provide for those in Alachua County. Strong work, station 21!”

