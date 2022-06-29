Advertisement

Alachua County Jail confirms more cases of Coronavirus outbreak

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a follow-up on the Coronavirus outbreak at the Alachua County Jail. 

Sheriff’s office officials confirm that 40 inmates and 19 sheriff’s office employees have tested positive. 

The jail has reinstated face mask requirements and temperature checks to limit the spread.

