Alachua County Jail confirms more cases of Coronavirus outbreak

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a follow-up on the Coronavirus outbreak at the Alachua County Jail.

Sheriff’s office officials confirm that 40 inmates and 19 sheriff’s office employees have tested positive.

The jail has reinstated face mask requirements and temperature checks to limit the spread.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville Police arrest man accused of sharing child porn online

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.