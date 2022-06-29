An ATV crash in Lafayette County left one man dead

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MAYO, Fla. (WCJB) - An ATV crash in Lafayette County has left one dead.

This crash happened on 947 NW CR 250 in Mayo Tuesday.

A 27-year-old male was driving the motorcycle with a minor in the passenger seat.

The ATV flipped over ejecting the driver out of the seat.

The motorcycle landed on the driver.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

