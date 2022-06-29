An ATV crash in Lafayette County left one man dead
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MAYO, Fla. (WCJB) - An ATV crash in Lafayette County has left one dead.
This crash happened on 947 NW CR 250 in Mayo Tuesday.
A 27-year-old male was driving the motorcycle with a minor in the passenger seat.
The ATV flipped over ejecting the driver out of the seat.
The motorcycle landed on the driver.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
