An ATV crash in Lafayette County left one man dead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MAYO, Fla. (WCJB) - An ATV crash in Lafayette County has left one dead.

This crash happened on 947 NW CR 250 in Mayo Tuesday.

A 27-year-old male was driving the motorcycle with a minor in the passenger seat.

The ATV flipped over ejecting the driver out of the seat.

The motorcycle landed on the driver.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

