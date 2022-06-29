Camp Crystal Lake ends summer camp early due to COVID

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A north central Florida summer camp is sending campers home due to a COVID outbreak

Camp Crystal Lake, sent a notice to parents informing them the summer camp session is ending Wednesday at 4 pm.

Closing ceremony is also cancelled.

They’re offering a refund for the last two days of camp, but say it may take a few weeks.

