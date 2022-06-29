Advertisement

Camp Crystal Lake ends summer camp early due to COVID

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A north central Florida summer camp is sending campers home due to a COVID outbreak 

Camp Crystal Lake, sent a notice to parents informing them the summer camp session is ending Wednesday at 4 pm.  

Closing ceremony is also cancelled. 

They’re offering a refund for the last two days of camp, but say it may take a few weeks.  

'There's an issue that really is a crisis': Residents voice their concerns about Alachua County Animal Services in commission meeting
Residents did not hold back in expressing their concerns to County Commissioners.
'There's an issue that really is a crisis': Residents voice their concerns about Alachua County Animal Services in commission meeting
