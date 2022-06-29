Camp Crystal Lake ends summer camp early due to COVID
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A north central Florida summer camp is sending campers home due to a COVID outbreak
Camp Crystal Lake, sent a notice to parents informing them the summer camp session is ending Wednesday at 4 pm.
Closing ceremony is also cancelled.
They’re offering a refund for the last two days of camp, but say it may take a few weeks.
