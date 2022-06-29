Advertisement

Central Florida Electric CO-OP votes to provide broadband

Rural Broadband
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - An electric company is planning to bring broadband internet access to customers in Levy, Dixie, and Gilchrist Counties.

The Central Florida Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors voted yes on a network project to provide internet through fiberoptic cables to operate equipment and provide internet to all customers.

Under the plan, the CO-OP would work with Conexon to build out the network. They plan to offer gigabit-speed internet service to customers. It will enable the utility to use smart grid technology to better manage outages and improve the network’ ability to self-heal during some outages.

Officials say they will announce further details in the coming weeks.

“Our board of trustees and leadership team here at CFEC have been working on this subject for some time,“ said Denny George, general manager of the Central Florida Electric Cooperative. “We have taken the time to analyze the metrics, the process, and the need. We feel like CFEC is uniquely suited to deliver this service given our knowledge of and equipment in Dixie, Gilchrist and Levy Counties.”

