Columbia County Report: FGC prepares for STEM building opening and Ellianos Coffee announces new store is coming soon

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College will be kicking off its 75th anniversary with the opening of a new STEM building.

“Fifteen months and three weeks later. The building is going to be done on time and under budget,” said FGC President Lawrence Barrett. “It’s a phenomenal building as you can tell.”

Florida Gateway College president Lawrence Barrett says they want to create a pathway for STEM students.

The project began in 2016 with a budget of more than 12 million dollars. Barrett tells TV20 the renovations have been a long time coming.

“And we really are about 55% of our student body still comes here on campus, which is very important. And for science and math it’s important that rather than that online learning environment, they actually get to see, feel, and touch things,” said Barrett. “So we’re just so excited about this building.”

The new building comes years after the last renovation in 1975. Staff shared it will include multiple labs, study areas, new technology, and equipment.

The Florida Gateway College STEM grand opening will be held tomorrow morning at 9:00 am.

Also happening in Lake City, Ellianos coffee shop owners, who are based in Lake City, announced the opening of a new store in Jacksonville.

“We love Ellianos, the #1 coffee shop around!” said customer Heather Le.

This would be their 23rd drive-thru site for the growing coffee chain. Coffee lovers are happy to hear more locations will be around the region.

“I’m excited, more places when we travel around, we can stop there as well,” said Le. Over the past year, the coffee brand has had growth, in Florida, Georgia, and other states.

