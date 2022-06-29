Advertisement

Former Gator coach Lon Kruger named to National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

FILE - Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger cuts down the net after their win against Oregon during...
FILE - Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger cuts down the net after their win against Oregon during an NCAA college basketball game in the regional finals of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. Roy Williams and Jim Calhoun will join John Beilein and Lon Kruger in a star-studded cast of coaches who will be inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame in November. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The former Gators men’s basketball coach who led the program to its first Final Four appearance is adding another feather to his cap.

Lon Kruger, who guided Florida to the 1994 Final Four, was named as one of nine members to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Kruger and the rest of this year’s class will be enshrined on November 20, 2022 in conjunction with the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Weekend.

In Kruger’s tenure as head coach from 1990-96, he compiled a record of 104-80, which featured Florida’s run to the 1994 Final Four. He was selected as the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year in 1992 and 1994. He also coached at Kansas State, Illinois, UNLV, Oklahoma and UTRGV. He took all five schools to the NCAA Tournament and propelled Oklahoma to a Final Four appearance in 2016.

The veteran head coach will be inducted alongside other former coaches John Beilein, Jim Krause and Roy Williams.

