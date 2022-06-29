Advertisement

Gainesville daycare worker indicted for producing child porn

Trevor Alec Hruby, 23, was charged with sexual abuse with a victim under 12-years-old.
Trevor Alec Hruby, 23, was charged with sexual abuse with a victim under 12-years-old.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A grand jury has indicted a Gainesville daycare worker accused of producing child porn.

23-year-old Trevor Hruby is indicted on four counts of production of child porn and one count of possession of child porn.

Hruby worked at A Child’s Dream.

Detectives have also learned Hruby also advertised babysitting services online.

RELATED: Daycare worker arrested for sexually battering children

