Gainesville daycare worker indicted for producing child porn
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A grand jury has indicted a Gainesville daycare worker accused of producing child porn.
23-year-old Trevor Hruby is indicted on four counts of production of child porn and one count of possession of child porn.
Hruby worked at A Child’s Dream.
Detectives have also learned Hruby also advertised babysitting services online.
