Gainesville daycare worker indicted for producing child porn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A grand jury has indicted a Gainesville daycare worker accused of producing child porn.

23-year-old Trevor Hruby is indicted on four counts of production of child porn and one count of possession of child porn.

Hruby worked at A Child’s Dream.

Detectives have also learned Hruby also advertised babysitting services online.

