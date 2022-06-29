Gainesville Police arrest man accused of sharing child porn online

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man was arrested by Gainesville Police after an investigation revealed he was sharing child pornography on Facebook.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Stephen Cobb, 60, on charges of possession of child pornography.

In December, detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an account under the name Stephen Cobb was sharing images of child exploitation with another user.

Detectives matched the name, date of birth, phone number, email address, and IP address for the account to Cobb.

They searched his phone and found additional child porn images.

He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

