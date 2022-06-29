Advertisement

Gainesville Police arrest man accused of sharing child porn online

A man was arrested by Gainesville Police after an investigation revealed he was sharing child pornography on Facebook.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man was arrested by Gainesville Police after an investigation revealed he was sharing child pornography on Facebook.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Stephen Cobb, 60, on charges of possession of child pornography.

In December, detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an account under the name Stephen Cobb was sharing images of child exploitation with another user.

TRENDING: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team member hospitalized

Detectives matched the name, date of birth, phone number, email address, and IP address for the account to Cobb.

They searched his phone and found additional child porn images.

He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Law enforcement found loose powder, scales, sealed containers of substances, and a handgun on...
Gainesville woman arrested on child neglect charges
Gainesville woman arrested on child neglect charges
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews take care of patient's dog
Alachua County Fire Rescue crew takes care of patient’s dog
Central Florida Electric CO-OP votes to provide broadband