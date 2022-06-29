Gainesville woman arrested on child neglect charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars on child neglect charges.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Department received reports that 39-year-old Jessica Flones was selling drugs out of her apartment.

During surveillance, Flones was seen leaving her apartment and her three children unattended.

The children would then wander the apartment complex unsupervised.

Law enforcement found loose powder, scales, sealed containers of substances, and a handgun on the kitchen table.

They identified these substances as illicit narcotics.

Flones is charged with three counts of child neglect. Her bond is set at $75,000 dollars.

