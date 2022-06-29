Advertisement

Gainesville woman arrested on child neglect charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars on child neglect charges.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Department received reports that 39-year-old Jessica Flones was selling drugs out of her apartment.

During surveillance, Flones was seen leaving her apartment and her three children unattended.

The children would then wander the apartment complex unsupervised.

Law enforcement found loose powder, scales, sealed containers of substances, and a handgun on the kitchen table.

They identified these substances as illicit narcotics.

Flones is charged with three counts of child neglect. Her bond is set at $75,000 dollars.

