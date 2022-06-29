Lake City council candidate fixing multiple errors on filed financial reports

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -A candidate’s filed financial report for an open Lake City council seat is showing repeated issues. Lake City officials say candidate BeFaithful Coker, who is running for the open District 14 seat, maybe opening up herself to legal challenges, for discrepancies found on her financial reports.

City officials met with Coker to discuss the issues. Noting multiple cash donations from individuals to her campaign of more than $50. That violates Florida law and Coker had seven days to fix the errors.

Public records show Coker’s second submission still has similar errors. Coker said the donations in question were received via “Cash App” but were mistakenly filed as cash, rather than check donations. In a statement, Coker said, in part, that the Cash App donations were made by her minor children and she treated the two donations of more than $100 as an extension of her contributions.

Coker has another seven days to correct her amended financial reports. She’s being challenged by Ricky Jernigan for the seat.

