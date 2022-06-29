Advertisement

Law enforcement agencies in Florida are warning drivers about the new noise restriction

Law enforcement agencies in Florida are warning drivers about the new noise restriction
Law enforcement agencies in Florida are warning drivers about the new noise restriction(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:58 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The fine to pay for breaking a new law could be called hush money.

Law enforcement agencies are warning drivers about a new noise restriction.

Gainesville, Ocala, and Lake City Police all posted social media messages about statewide limits going into effect Friday, July 1st.

TRENDING STORY: ‘There’s an issue that really is a crisis’: Residents voice their concerns about Alachua County Animal Services in commission meeting

The law prohibits sounds from vehicles that are loud enough to be plainly heard more than 25 feet away.

Violators could get ticketed and pay a fine.

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Police searching for men connected to shooting
LAKE CITY ARRESTS
