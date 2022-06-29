Law enforcement agencies in Florida are warning drivers about the new noise restriction

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The fine to pay for breaking a new law could be called hush money.

Law enforcement agencies are warning drivers about a new noise restriction.

Gainesville, Ocala, and Lake City Police all posted social media messages about statewide limits going into effect Friday, July 1st.

The law prohibits sounds from vehicles that are loud enough to be plainly heard more than 25 feet away.

Violators could get ticketed and pay a fine.

