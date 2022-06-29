Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to sexual assault of 7-year-old girl

Oscar Abraham Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a 7-year-old child.
Oscar Abraham Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a 7-year-old child.(Caddo Parrish Sherriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A Louisiana man accused of sexual assaulting a 7-year-old child has pleaded guilty.

Just before his trial was set to start, 21-year-old Oscar Abraham Gonzalez pleaded guilty on Monday, June 27 to second-degree rape after initially being charged with first-degree rape.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Story contains details that some may find disturbing.

The District Attorney’s office says Gonzalez sexually assaulted a 7-year-old victim on April 27, 2020. The victim’s mother walked into the room and saw the victim pulling her pants up and Gonzalez kneeling in front of the girl. The victim says Gonzalez would make her play “truth or dare” and tried to have intercourse with her multiple times, KSLA reports. Gonzalez confessed to performing a variety of sex acts on the girl since she was a toddler.

Gonzalez is set to be sentenced on July 20. He faces at least five and up to 40 years in prison, with at least two years served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

