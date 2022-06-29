Paige’s Kitchen: Watermelon Feta Salad
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The summer heat is in full swing in Florida. And the hot temperatures probably have you searching for a way to cool down.
If you are a fan of all things sweet and salty then the marriage of this watermelon, cucumber, and feta salad can’t be beat. It is a perfect blend of flavors and will get rave reviews at your next picnic.
Ingredients
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
1/2 tsp of mint-limone salt (you can substitute kosher salt)
3 heaping cups of cubed seedless watermelon
1 English cucumber that is deseeded and sliced
1 cup good quality crumbled feta cheese
1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh mint and extra for garnish
Extra mint salt to finish
Directions
In a small bowl whisk together oil, vinegar, and salt to make a dressing.
Place cucumbers in gallon Ziploc and add the dressing, close bag and turn over several times to coat the cucumbers.
In a large bowl add watermelon, and cucumbers with the dressing, and the mint, and toss. Then lightly toss in crumbled feta cheese.
Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with more mint and finish with the mint salt.
*You can buy many flavors of finishing salts and they will take your dishes up a notch. Shop around. Enjoy!
