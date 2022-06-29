Advertisement

Paige’s Kitchen: Watermelon Feta Salad

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The summer heat is in full swing in Florida. And the hot temperatures probably have you searching for a way to cool down.

If you are a fan of all things sweet and salty then the marriage of this watermelon, cucumber, and feta salad can’t be beat. It is a perfect blend of flavors and will get rave reviews at your next picnic.

Ingredients

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp of mint-limone salt (you can substitute kosher salt)

3 heaping cups of cubed seedless watermelon

1 English cucumber that is deseeded and sliced

1 cup good quality crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh mint and extra for garnish

Extra mint salt to finish

Directions

In a small bowl whisk together oil, vinegar, and salt to make a dressing.

Place cucumbers in gallon Ziploc and add the dressing, close bag and turn over several times to coat the cucumbers.

In a large bowl add watermelon, and cucumbers with the dressing, and the mint, and toss. Then lightly toss in crumbled feta cheese.

Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with more mint and finish with the mint salt.

*You can buy many flavors of finishing salts and they will take your dishes up a notch. Shop around. Enjoy!

