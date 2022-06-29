Advertisement

Police searching for two men connected to shooting

By Tatiana Parish
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:15 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are searching for two men linked to an armed robbery that left a man paralyzed.

The shooting took place at the Enclave apartment complex near Archer road.

One tenant said she saw a lot of police cars and a forensic truck Monday night.

Police arrested Cedric Cohens after the victim positively identified him during a photo line-up.

Authorities say Cohens let in a group of men to rob the victim which led up to a man getting shot in the neck.

Cohens also told police he did want to rob the victim with the men, but he didn’t know they were going to bring guns.

One neighbor is shocked.

“I actually had no clue that it happened. I didn’t hear anything go off. I didn’t hear any commotion; it was my roommate who heard it from someone. It was kind of weird because we don’t hear about that in our apartment complex its usually the area surrounding it, so it’s definitely a surprise, " said Resident Melissa Amariles.

Doctors said the man who got shot might be paralyzed.

This comes only days after President Biden signed into law a gun safety package.

The law is supposed to enhance background checks for gun buyers under 21 years old, by giving authorities up to ten business days to review mental health records.

Meanwhile, Cohens is in the Alachua County jail. He is being charged with armed robbery and attempted homicide.

