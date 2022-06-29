Advertisement

Standardized test scores in North Central Florida had little change in 2022

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. (WCJB) - Standardized test scores didn’t change much across much of North Central Florida in 2022.

In the last year of the Florida statewide assessments tests, the percentage of students scoring a satisfactory grade remained stagnant.

Most districts scored slightly lower in English for grades three through ten.

The percentage of students in grades three through eight earning satisfactory scores in math grew slightly, with the notable exception of Union County.

Gilchrist County students scored among the highest in the state in both exams.

