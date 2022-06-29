Standardized test scores in North Central Florida had little change in 2022

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. (WCJB) - Standardized test scores didn’t change much across much of North Central Florida in 2022.

In the last year of the Florida statewide assessments tests, the percentage of students scoring a satisfactory grade remained stagnant.

Most districts scored slightly lower in English for grades three through ten.

TRENDING STORY: Camp Crystal Lake ends summer camp early due to COVID

The percentage of students in grades three through eight earning satisfactory scores in math grew slightly, with the notable exception of Union County.

Gilchrist County students scored among the highest in the state in both exams.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.