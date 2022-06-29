‘There’s an issue that really is a crisis’: Residents voice their concerns about Alachua County Animal Services in commission meeting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “There’s an issue that really is a crisis,” stated animal rights advocate Adele Franson.

In the county meeting, Alachua County Animal Services officials proposed several items to improve their facility.

This year, the shelter reported 251 intakes of pets with some being adopted, returning to their owners, or even being euthanized.

Alachua County, Deputy Carl Smart, introduced proposals for the shelter’s improvement, like adding covers for kennels, dog runs, a new walking trail, and increasing volunteers.

“The volunteers really help supplement the employees so much and so we want to do whatever we can to help increase, and to encourage volunteers,” said Carl Smart.

Some staffers say they are grateful that commissioners heard their concerns.

“The commissioners were really open to a lot of the ideas so I think that we’re moving in a really positive way,” said Alachua County Animal Services acting director, Nikki Healy. I have a lot of hope for the future. And that’s what we’re hoping for.”

However, some residents in the meeting did not hold back from expressing their frustrations and urged city council officials to take immediate action.

“When people bring things to your attention. You should be responding,” said one resident.

Adele Franson also added that this isn’t the first time her ideas have been dismissed by county leaders. She only hopes they act to fix this matter quickly.

“I have known a number of cats that have died because they have not gotten the proper attention.”

Commissioners shared they are open to ideas and will be revamping the website for the shelter this week.

The next county commission workshop will resume in august to get begin getting issues solved.

