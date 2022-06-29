Advertisement

Union County cadets react to placing top 20 in a national competition

By Kristin Chase
Published: Jun. 29, 2022
UNION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County cadets placed in the top 20 at the US Army JROTC Leadership Bowl Championship. 

They were only one of three teams in Florida to advance.

 “It definitely instills you with a lot of pride,” said cadet,  Adam Ali. “Knowing that you’re one of three schools in the state, representing the state and representing the county. Especially since we are a small county.”

  Cadets were tested on their knowledge of current events, leadership values, leadership skills, and financial literacy.

Their favorite competition was the leadership reaction course.   

 “It was really fun because we all got to test out leadership and team building,” said cadet, Adrianna Gonzalez. “My favorite one I led was a string one where we had to use a string to maneuver a ball to land on stuff. It was stressful cause it was timed and I like that type of competition.”

As well as competitive events and seminars, cadets traveled to many sights including The White House, Capitol, Arlington Cemetery, Lincoln Memorial and more.

 “I was just excited for them to be able to get this opportunity because it does not come around often” said Sr. Army instructor, Lt. Col. Kevin Steverson. “It is neat to come from a rural community and experience something like this. It was very exciting.”  

One of the most meaningful moments was visiting the Washington National Cathedral where they each lit a candle in memory of POW and MIA’s.   

“It felt really honoring. Being able to go into the cathedral at all was very honoring. said cadet, Alexis Cox.  And being able to light a candle. It lights a candle inside of you.”

Visiting Washington DC and hearing stories from others in the military was eye opening for these cadets who have dreams to serve the country one day.

“It solidified my idea of wanting to go into the military and it made me all the more sure” said cadet, Emma Fulton. “Just hearing all these stores and how proud they are and just the honor that comes with it makes everything solidified.”

Cadets received support from their small county, including the superintendent, throughout their travels.   

“Everything around our community centers around school system. said Union County superintendent, Mike Ripplinger. “Our community has an extreme level of support for all activities. So they do take great pride in seeing our cadets get to this level”  

Cadets hope this honor will continue to encourage a level of excellence throughout Union County.

