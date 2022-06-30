Advertisement

Alachua County officials shut down emergency intakes at the animal shelter until further notice

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One day after hearing from numerous frustrated residents about conditions at the Alachua County Animal Shelter, county officials shut down emergency intakes.

On social media, officials cited crisis-level overcrowding and say the closure is in effect until the issue is resolved.

The shelter will still be open to the public for adoptions and reclaims.

Officials with the county’s animal resources addressed overcrowding on Tuesday at a special county commission meeting.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

