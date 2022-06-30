Central Florida Electric Cooperative plans to expand broadband internet access to multiple North Central Florida counties
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A rural electric co-op is planning to expand broadband internet access in parts of North Central Florida.
The Central Florida Electric Cooperative’s board of directors approved a project to roll out service in Levy, Dixie, and Gilchrist Counties.
Internet service will be provided through fiber-optic cables.
Officials say the timeline will be announced in the coming weeks.
