Central Florida Electric Cooperative plans to expand broadband internet access to multiple North Central Florida counties

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A rural electric co-op is planning to expand broadband internet access in parts of North Central Florida.

The Central Florida Electric Cooperative’s board of directors approved a project to roll out service in Levy, Dixie, and Gilchrist Counties.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City council candidate fixing multiple errors on filed financial reports

Internet service will be provided through fiber-optic cables.

Officials say the timeline will be announced in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.