Commercial bus catches fire on I-75 in Marion County

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters battled a commercial bus fire on Interstate 75 in Marion County Wednesday night.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews say the bus caught fire around 10:45 p.m. near the 341 mile marker of I-75.

When crews arrived the majority of the vehicle was consumed by flames. Firefighters deployed their hoses to extinguish the blaze.

TRENDING: Grand jury indicts 11 gang members connected to deadly shootings in Alachua County

No one was hurt in the fire.

