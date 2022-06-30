Commercial bus catches fire on I-75 in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters battled a commercial bus fire on Interstate 75 in Marion County Wednesday night.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews say the bus caught fire around 10:45 p.m. near the 341 mile marker of I-75.

When crews arrived the majority of the vehicle was consumed by flames. Firefighters deployed their hoses to extinguish the blaze.

No one was hurt in the fire.

