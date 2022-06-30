Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day raises more than $1.8M for UF Children’s Hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Children’s Hospital was one of many recipients running on a donation from Dunkin’

More than $1.8M was raised from Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day in May.

$1 from every iced coffee was donated.

People in north-central Florida who purchased iced coffee at participating Gainesville locations made the donation possible.

Organizers say the children’s hospital was picked for a reason.

“It’s a teaching hospital. So that’s a hospital that is giving something back to their students” said John Sloan, CEO of Central Florida Dunkin. “So we want to give something also to them. And even Iced Coffee Day was an opportunity for our guests to give something because they realized that a dollar of every drink was given to the foundation. So it’s all about giving from the top-down”.

Since 2006, The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $37M.

