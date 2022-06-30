Florida Gateway College will open the Quinn and Keith Leibfried stem building

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A new steam building is set to open at Florida Gateway College Thursday.

This opening is to kick off the celebration of their 75th anniversary.

The event will begin at 9 a.m.

The official name of the building is the Quinn and Keith Leibfried stem building.

It will include multiple labs, study areas, new technology, and equipment.

