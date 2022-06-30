Advertisement

Former Gator Alejandro Tosti earns Korn Ferry Tour card

Four top-10′s in 12 events and a victory give UF alum a promotion
Gator won twice, had four top 10's in Latin America
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Finding success in professional golf can be a lot like locating a wayward drive into deep rough...hard to do. Luckily, former Gators men’s golfer Alejandro Tosti is now just one step away from making his dream of playing on the PGA Tour a reality.

After graduating from Florida in 2018, Tosti turned professional and has spent the past four years grinding out a living on the PGA Latino America Tour. He broke through for his first career win in 2019, but this past season, not only did he score his second career victory, he also recorded four top-10 finishes in 12 events on his way to coming in 5th place at season’s end to earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Korn Ferry Tour is the equivalent to the Major League Baseball’s Triple A. So, with his upgraded status Tosti will play in more events in the continental United States, as opposed to playing throughout South and Central America and the Caribbean, more money, and the chance to snag one of thirty spots that would automatically vault him onto the PGA Tour.

The long-awaited opportunity is something Tosti is savoring and eagerly ready to face.

“I’ve played with so many guys that have already won on the Korn Ferry Tour and guys that have won on the PGA Tour when I was college,” said Alejandro Tosti. “So I believe that my golf game can do it and it’s just a matter of time and things coming together at the same time.”

Not only does Tosti have full confidence in his own ability to continue climbing the professional ranks, but his former coach, current Gators men’s coach J.C. Deacon does too.

“Tosti has complete control of his golf ball,” said Deacon. “He can hit it really far, he’s got really, really good hands and touch around the greens. I just think that on the Korn Ferry Tour and the golf courses they play, Tosti has as much fire power as anyone and I could see him going out and playing really well next year.”

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season kicks off in January.

