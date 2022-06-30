Fort White pharmacy robbery suspect indicted by U.S. Department of Justice

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - The indictment against the man accused of robbing a pharmacy at gunpoint in Fort White was unsealed Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors are charging Jesse Moore, 45, with Hobbs Act robbery, robbery involving controlled substances, and brandishing a firearm in violent crimes.

The resident of Bell is accused of robbing the North Florida Pharmacy of Fort White on Jan. 13, 2022. Moore showed his weapon and forced an employee to hand over medication and controlled substances.

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies say Moore was wearing gloves and a mask during the robbery, making it difficult to identify him. Investigators suspect he was also connected to a previous robbery at North Florida Pharmacy and Baya Pharmacy in Lake City in 2021.

Moore was arrested on Monday and made his first appearance that day. If convicted, he faces a minimum mandatory sentence of seven years, and up to life, in federal prison.

FBI agents worked with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake City Police Department, the Chiefland Police Department, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

