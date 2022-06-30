Advertisement

Fort White pharmacy robbery suspect indicted by U.S. Department of Justice

Jesse Moore, 45, accused of robbing pharmacy in Fort White
Jesse Moore, 45, accused of robbing pharmacy in Fort White(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - The indictment against the man accused of robbing a pharmacy at gunpoint in Fort White was unsealed Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors are charging Jesse Moore, 45, with Hobbs Act robbery, robbery involving controlled substances, and brandishing a firearm in violent crimes.

The resident of Bell is accused of robbing the North Florida Pharmacy of Fort White on Jan. 13, 2022. Moore showed his weapon and forced an employee to hand over medication and controlled substances.

RELATED: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at Fort White pharmacy

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies say Moore was wearing gloves and a mask during the robbery, making it difficult to identify him. Investigators suspect he was also connected to a previous robbery at North Florida Pharmacy and Baya Pharmacy in Lake City in 2021.

Moore was arrested on Monday and made his first appearance that day. If convicted, he faces a minimum mandatory sentence of seven years, and up to life, in federal prison.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at Fort White pharmacy

TRENDING: Grand jury indicts 11 gang members connected to deadly shootings in Alachua County

FBI agents worked with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake City Police Department, the Chiefland Police Department, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Gainesville man arrested for uploading child porn
MCFR crews battle bus fire on I-75 in Marion County
Commercial bus catches fire on I-75 in Marion County
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Judge John Cooper offered a verbal ruling following Thursday's closing arguments.
Leon County judge to block Florida’s 15-week abortion law