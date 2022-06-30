Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested for uploading child porn

Warren Rolfe, 70, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Warren Rolfe, 70, Alachua County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A report from Microsoft led officers to arrest a man from Gainesville for uploading child porn to the web.

Gainesville Police say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who received a tip from Microsoft. The company reported an account connected to Warren Rolfe, 73, was uploading child sex abuse images to Bing image.

RELATED: Gainesville daycare worker indicted for producing child porn

Detectives then searched Rolfe’s laptop and found child porn along with printed-out images in his apartment.

TRENDING: Grand jury indicts 11 gang members connected to deadly shootings in Alachua County

Rolfe is charged with 12 counts of possession of child exploitation material. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

MCFR crews battle bus fire on I-75 in Marion County
Firefighters put out I-75 bus fire
MCFR crews battle bus fire on I-75 in Marion County
Commercial bus catches fire on I-75 in Marion County
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
One retirement community helping another: Oak Hammock residents sponsor retired horse
One retirement community helping another: Oak Hammock residents sponsor retired horse