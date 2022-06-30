Gainesville man arrested for uploading child porn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A report from Microsoft led officers to arrest a man from Gainesville for uploading child porn to the web.

Gainesville Police say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who received a tip from Microsoft. The company reported an account connected to Warren Rolfe, 73, was uploading child sex abuse images to Bing image.

Detectives then searched Rolfe’s laptop and found child porn along with printed-out images in his apartment.

Rolfe is charged with 12 counts of possession of child exploitation material. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

