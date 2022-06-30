Advertisement

Governor Ron DeSantis will expand I.T. training and cybersecurity in Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis and Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz announced $15.6 million to expand cybersecurity and I.T. training in Florida on Wednesday.

The goal is to allow students the chance to pursue career opportunities in cybersecurity and information technology and to help address a national skills shortage in these areas.

TRENDING STORY: The Rex and Brody foundation raises $200,000 sending baseball team to Cooperstown to play

The 24 projects, that will be funded, will train 27,000 Florida students over the next year

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports cyber security is expected to grow by 33% in the next decade. With a median pay in six figures, students can get hired right out of high school.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Governor Ron DeSantis will expand I.T. training and cybersecurity in Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis will expand I.T. training and cybersecurity in Florida
Central Florida Electric Cooperative plans to expand broadband internet access to multiple...
Central Florida Electric Cooperative plans to expand broadband internet access to multiple North Central Florida counties
Alachua County officials shut down emergency intakes at the animal shelter until further notice
Alachua County officials shut down emergency intakes at the animal shelter until further notice
Central Florida Electric Cooperative plans to expand broadband internet access to multiple...
Central Florida Electric Cooperative plans to expand broadband internet access to multiple North Central Florida counties