Governor Ron DeSantis will expand I.T. training and cybersecurity in Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis and Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz announced $15.6 million to expand cybersecurity and I.T. training in Florida on Wednesday.

The goal is to allow students the chance to pursue career opportunities in cybersecurity and information technology and to help address a national skills shortage in these areas.

TRENDING STORY: The Rex and Brody foundation raises $200,000 sending baseball team to Cooperstown to play

The 24 projects, that will be funded, will train 27,000 Florida students over the next year

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports cyber security is expected to grow by 33% in the next decade. With a median pay in six figures, students can get hired right out of high school.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.