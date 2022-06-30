Advertisement

Hawthorne will have a ceremony and live band as part of its 90th homecoming

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hawthorne will celebrate its 90th homecoming, and it starts on Thursday.

The opening ceremony will take place at 2 p.m.

The event features speaker Lenton “Pop” Herring Sr.

Dinner will be provided by the Hawthorne Homecoming Committee and Hope for Hawthorne.

A live band will be playing from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

There will be events throughout the rest of the week.

