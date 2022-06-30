Hawthorne will have a ceremony and live band as part of its 90th homecoming

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hawthorne will celebrate its 90th homecoming, and it starts on Thursday.

The opening ceremony will take place at 2 p.m.

The event features speaker Lenton “Pop” Herring Sr.

Dinner will be provided by the Hawthorne Homecoming Committee and Hope for Hawthorne.

A live band will be playing from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

There will be events throughout the rest of the week.

