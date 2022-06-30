Hawthorne will have a ceremony and live band as part of its 90th homecoming
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hawthorne will celebrate its 90th homecoming, and it starts on Thursday.
The opening ceremony will take place at 2 p.m.
The event features speaker Lenton “Pop” Herring Sr.
TRENDING STORY: Alachua woman takes mother with Alzheimer’s on bucket list trip
Dinner will be provided by the Hawthorne Homecoming Committee and Hope for Hawthorne.
A live band will be playing from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
There will be events throughout the rest of the week.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.