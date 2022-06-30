Independence Day celebrations in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many events are scheduled in North Central Florida leading up to and on the fourth of July.

Independence Day celebrations have been canceled or limited in previous years due to the pandemic, but this year, many events are returning. A list of events over the next several days is below:

Saturday

Sunday

Monday (July 4th)

Don’t see your community’s event? Email TV20News@WCJB.com with all the information about the event and we’ll add it to the list.

