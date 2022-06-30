Independence Day celebrations in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many events are scheduled in North Central Florida leading up to and on the fourth of July.
Independence Day celebrations have been canceled or limited in previous years due to the pandemic, but this year, many events are returning. A list of events over the next several days is below:
Saturday
- Williston: City Fireworks at the Park; 7 p.m. at Williston Horseman’s Park, 803 SW 19th Ave.
- Keystone Heights: Our Country Day Keystone Heights; 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 555 Lawrence Blvd.
Sunday
- Gainesville: Fanfares & Fireworks; 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Flavet Field in the University of Florida, Woodlawn Dr.
- Ocala: Red, White and Ocala Symphony Blue; 3 p.m. at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE 9th St.
Monday (July 4th)
- Lake City: Independence Day Fireworks; 9:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Florida Gateway Pro Rodeo, 572 SW Mary Ethel Ln.
- Cedar Key: July 4, 2022 Fireworks!; 9:15 p.m.
- Alachua: Fourth of July Celebration Information; 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Legacy Park 15400 Peggy Rd.
- Micanopy: Town of Micanopy Independence Day Celebration; Parade at 11:00 am, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. event at Carson Roberts Sports Complex, NW 3rd Ave.
- Branford: Brandford River Reunion; 12:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Branford Greenway.
Don’t see your community’s event? Email TV20News@WCJB.com with all the information about the event and we’ll add it to the list.
