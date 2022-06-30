‘It’s really important that people come and help as much as they can by fostering’: Outcry for help continues at Alachua pet shelter

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “I think it’s really important that people come and help as much as they can by fostering,” said foster parent, Joy Hazell.

The Alachua County Animal Shelter calls for an emergency closure for all surrendered and lost pets after facing overcrowding issues.

Recently, the shelter has faced a high population and low staffing.

Margot DeConna of the Humane Society of North Central Florida tells TV20 that taking in more pets could potentially result in poor care for the animals.

“Staffing levels are low as they are at the moment, and population in the shelter is very high, you know, those two things don’t mix well,” said DeConna.

DeConna says they will be providing alternative ways to help residents with resources, like a pet food bank and low cost, spay, neuter and veterinary clinics.

Although the facility is on an emergency shutdown for intakes, it’s open for adoption and fostering. Some residents, like Hazell, were quick to take action.

“Her name is Ruthie and she is an 8-month-old tripod and she fits into our family really well,” said Hazell. “So, we feel like our family is now complete.”

Hazell is helping the overcrowding situation and encourages others to do the same.

“Ruthie will be our fourth shelter pet, and I would never get a pet from anywhere else, other than a place like this, that does so much work to protect the animals in our community,” said Hazell.

Alachua County Animal Resources and care will not take in animals until they have enough room.

Officials say changes are in the works such as welcoming murals, revamping the website, and adding covers to the kennels.

The shelter staff hopes to see more adoptions after this closure.

For more information on the temporary pet intake suspension, visit the Alachua County website.

