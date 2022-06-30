Advertisement

Marion County event helps kids and teens learn good choices

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - At Brazen Bash, kids and teens are not only having fun with a rock wall and bouncy houses, but they’re also learning how to make good choices and how to build awareness, character, and confidence, so they can ‘reach for the top.’

“We talk about substance abuse, we talk about goals and dreams, pregnancy, STDs, relationships, unhealthy relationships, teen dating violence, everything that kind of falls in that realm. We can do our part as much as we can, but it does take a parent” says Quameshia Townsend one of the health educator consultants

Brazen is designed to be a positive youth development program for kids and teens in Marion County. It’s run by the department of health. At the event, kids aged 11 to 18 were not only encouraged to attend but their parents as well.

Two of the guests, Elizabeth Fulmer, and her mom Rachel shared how they were able to attend the event and enjoy their time together.

“It’s really nice to be here with my mom. It’s just me and my mom spending time together. I like it a lot.

“Spending time with her, I love it. I love it.”

Spending time to show them, that they can do anything they set their minds to.

