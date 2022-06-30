Advertisement

One retirement community helping another: Oak Hammock residents sponsor retired horse

One retirement community helping another: Oak Hammock residents sponsor retired horse
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - “This operation is completely done by volunteers,” said Oak Hammock resident, Bill Rossi. “The lady that owns this place and her son have dedicated over 300 hundred acres here to save animals. I think it is a place of beauty.”

The Retirement Home for Horses at Mill Creek Farm opened in 1983 after Mary Gregory met her husband and they bonded over their love for animals.

“My husband and I met at the university of London and the first day we were there we found out we both love animals” said owner, Mary Gregory. “We said if we ever make the money we want it to go towards saving animals and we made money and that’s where it went.”

It costs about three-thousand dollars a year for the upkeep of a single horse.

Oak Hammock residents are helping alleviate that cost by joining together and sponsoring a horse named George for fifty dollars a month.

“There is a parallel between what these people are doing and where we live. We live in Oak Hammock. It is a community of like minded people. This place is a retirement place for horse which is pretty cool we are coming to visit them maybe they can visit us sometime.” said Rossi.

Multiple Oak Hammock residents individually sponsorship their own retired horse that they were able to meet and eat carrots with.

Once horses come through the gates they are never worked or ridden again.

The president of the retirement home from horses said the experience is beneficial for both mental and physical health.

“We really want this to be a learning experience for people out here,” said president, Paul Gregory. “It is important all generations see what we do out here. An elderly horse just as an elderly person deserve to be respected and taken care of.”

From one retirement community to another, there is no doubt that forever friendships were made out at Mill Creek Farm.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
One retirement community helping another: Oak Hammock residents sponsor retired horse
One retirement community helping another: Oak Hammock residents sponsor retired horse
Hawthorne will have a ceremony and live band as part of its 90th homecoming
Hawthorne will have a ceremony and live band as part of its 90th homecoming
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 6/30
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 6/30