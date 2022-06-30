Police looking for suspect indicted on charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly a dozen young men tied to a street gang are behind bars after being indicted by a grand jury.

They are accused of being involved in some high-profile crimes.

The crimes range from first-degree murder to racketeering, the city of them are indicted on possession of a gun. One of the 11 individuals has not been arrested yet. Police are still looking for him.

17-year- old Tyree Johnson is among the individuals indicted. He planned killing revenge on one person.

Javari Baptiste is one of the teens charged in connection with the American Legion shooting that happened on June 24th of last year.

19-year-old Montrell Carter and 17-year-old Orion Davis are responsible for a shooting that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

That happened at the Green Apple liquor store on Waldo road. A community member tells me he is heartbroken by young men throwing their futures away.

“So those parents now have to deal with the fact that their kids aren’t there. Those kids lose a part of their life now because they were involved in things. So they lose a part of their life when they could be doing other things, using that energy towards other positive stuff, " said the business owner of G Cardio and Performance Shedrick Anderson.

There were Multiple crimes committed by the teens across Alachua County.

Some of the crimes consist of juveniles stealing guns, then using those weapons for other crimes.

One man thinks there is a solution to help teens not fall into a life of crime.

“All people are always a product of their environment, but I think it just comes from the home and it starts with the parents and I. They’re I won’t say they’re partly to blame, but I think it starts there. And as far as educating them and just leading ‘em down the right direction, " said business owner Frankie Hammond.

The state attorney’s office says there has been a rise in juvenile crime in Alachua County.

Detective Chris Weisel and Michael Becker with the prosecutor’s office created the connection between all the individuals to put them behind bars.

Chief Investigator Darry Lloyd said police are searching for suspect Elton Banks.

Due to the men who were taken in, there will be a lot less terror on the streets.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.