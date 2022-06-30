The Rex and Brody foundation raises $200,000 sending baseball team to Cooperstown to play

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Both Rex and Brody Reinhart loved baseball and the foundation named in their honor after they were killed by their own father raised $200,000 to send their teammates to Cooperstown, New York to play in a baseball tournament.

“My boys were fortunate enough to go in 2019 to Cooperstown and they loved it. That day I sat on a rock leaving and I cried because it was such an emotional experience for them and I couldn’t wait to go back. We all were so excited to go back this year for Brody and he’s not here,” said mom Minde Reinhart.

But Reinhart said her sons will both be there in spirit rooting their on friends.

“I’m doing it for so many reasons but to bring joy to kids that wouldn’t have the opportunity and I’m going to do this for years to come it hit home with me yesterday. Last night I laid in bed thinking this is why we’re doing it.”

Former Florida Gator baseball player and head coach of the team Austin Langworthy said he knew both brothers well and added their trip to Cooperstown will be a special moment for everyone.

“This is a lot bigger than baseball. I think about the time I went to Cooperstown 13 or 12 years ago but it’s one of the most special places on the planet for a 12-year-old baseball player.”

Langworthy said the team has one goal in mind.

“We’re going there to have a lot of fun and we’re doing it in their honor and hopefully we can win the thing for them that would be icing on the cake for us.” The tournament will run from July 4th to the 10th as Rex and Brody will be watching over their teammates.

