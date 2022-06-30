The Southeastern Livestock Pavilion will host Brazen Bash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special appearance in Marion County for Brazen Bash: Reaching for the Top!

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, Florida Health will host Brazen Bash.

The event is located at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion.

The guest speaker will be Rashad Jones of Big Lee’s BBQ.

The food network star wants to share how he found success by focusing on his goals.

There will be other activities like a rock wall and bungee run.

It is a free event and is open to kids ages 11 to 18.

