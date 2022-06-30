SWAT team member injured in operation is out of the hospital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team member injured during an operation is out of the hospital.

The identity of the deputy hasn’t been released, but officials say he is now recovering at home.

On Wednesday, while executing a search warrant near northwest long street and fowler avenue in Lake City, a swat member was hurt while using a flash-bang device.

