SWAT team member injured in operation is out of the hospital

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team member injured during an operation is out of the hospital.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team member injured during an operation is out of the hospital.

The identity of the deputy hasn’t been released, but officials say he is now recovering at home.

On Wednesday, while executing a search warrant near northwest long street and fowler avenue in Lake City, a swat member was hurt while using a flash-bang device.

RELATED STORY: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team member hospitalized

