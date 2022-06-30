Tee Time Week Three: Making clean contact from a fairway bunker with Nick Schwander of Candler Hills G.C.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Week three of TV20′s summer golf series, “Tee Time” rolls back down to Ocala for a lesson on how to make clean contact from a fairway bunker.

When most amateur golfers find themselves in fairway bunkers, much like a greenside bunker, the results are less than ideal. This is because they often don’t know the simple tips to making clean contact. A majority of the time, most of their shot attempts will either result in hitting the sand before the ball, which doesn’t allow the ball to travel as far as it could, or they top it or blade it, which can either keep the ball in the sand or hit it out, but generally offline of where they want it end up.

To learn the secret to hitting this tricky shot, Candler Hills Golf Club Assistant Pro Nick Schwander demonstrates a few, simple tips for executing this shot and getting the ball on the green with a chance at making par or better.

This shot is much easier to execute when you have a flat lie in the bunker. If the ball is on a slope - above or below your feet - you can still pull off the shot, but it’s much harder to keep it online due to how your stance can impact the direction of the ball flight.

Practicing this shot will also make you a better player from the fairway because if you can execute this time and again from the bunker, then once you have the perfect lie, you’ll be able to hit greens in regulation with ease.

To contact Candler Hills Golf Club for a tee time reservation or lesson click here

