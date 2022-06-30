TV20 Exclusive: Mother of American Legion Post shooting victim reflects a year later

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After eleven indictments, including the shooter of last year’s fatal American Legion Post shooting, the mother of the 13-year old who died at the post is speaking out.

Stephanie Scott’s son Christoper died during a fatal shooting at a birthday party at American Legion Post 16 in Gainesville on June 24, 2021. Javari Baptiste, 18, was arrested a month after in connection to the shooting.

On Wednesday, the state attorney’s office announced Baptiste and ten others were indicted on RICO, or Racketeering Influenced and Corrupted Organizations charges.

The individuals range in age from 17 to 30-years old. Charges range from racketeering to first degree murder. Scott thinks the arrest should be a wake-up call for these young men.

RELATED STORY: Grand jury indicts 11 gang members connected to deadly shootings in Alachua County

“So many families have been impacted by these incidents and these kids don’t understand. They are thinking that it’s cool,” said Scott.

Scott and her family celebrated what would have been Christopher’s birthday in January.

“It was awesome, and fireworks at the end. I did everything that he loved. I had all kinds of snacks and food that he loved. It was a Hot Cheetos and Takis birthday theme and the kids had a ball,” said Scott.

Edward Allen, the boy’s cousin says the one year anniversary was a hard one for his family to handle.

“Constantly thinking about birthday and when school and stuff like that comes around just always thinking about hat he’d be doing. Like his future and what his plans would be. He loved sports,” said Allen.

With the RICO charges comes first degree felony and potential 30 years in prison, but Scott says that added time and this added charges does not change what happened to Christopher last summer.

“It won’t bring closure, it closes the case but it doesn’t close the way we feel,” said Scott.

18-year old Elton Banks is the last man wanted on this RICO indictment.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.