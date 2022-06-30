“What’s up” with WIND-FM 6/30
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - America is getting ready to celebrate a birthday!
Some of the events you can attend this weekend and our favorite party places in our weekly chat with WIND-FM.
RELATED STORY: “What’s up” with WIND-FM 6/23
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.