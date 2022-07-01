AARP is will hold a veteran virtual job fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A veteran virtual job fair will be held in Gainesville on Friday.

The event will be online at 11 a.m.

TRENDING STORY: Perfect match, a bone marrow transplant bonds two brothers together

It includes hiring managers from local and national organizations on the hunt for top talent, and the event is from AARP.

You must sign up to attend, but it is free.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.