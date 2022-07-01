Animal rescues urge pet owners to prepare for fireworks

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “This is gonna be an extra bad weekend for lost pets.”

With the Alachua County Animal Shelter, and animal rescue groups at full capacity, officials urge owners to take precautions in keeping their pets safe this weekend.

“A lot more people are gonna be traveling. When people leave their homes, the pets get nervous,” said the founder of Gainesville Pet Finder, Angela Shore.

Shore encourages those who find pets, to hold onto them and immediately post them on their Facebook page.

“Typically if they’re posted on my page, their home is found within a couple of hours,” said Shore.

Animal rescue organizations also shared the way in which owners can prepare for the holiday weekend.

The American Kennel Club suggests equipping your pet with updated tags, asking your veterinarian for anti-anxiety medication, and keeping pets indoors.

Dhyana O’Driscoll, the founder of Angel Whispurrz Cat Rescue, says they are also at full capacity.

“Lock your pet up very securely, and uh don’t let them be part of your party festivities,” stated O’Driscoll. “If you just find an animal, your best option is to post on Gainesville pet finder on Facebook, Pawboost, and just as much social media as possible.”

O’Driscoll also says injured animals should be taken to Blue Pearl and UF Small Animal Hospital.

If you find a lost pet, Alachua County Animal Services can also provide cages and food.

